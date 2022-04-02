ADM wins boys meet at Winterset
(Winterset) ADM edged North Polk 122-119.5 for the team championship in a boys track meet on Friday at Winterset.
Event winners can be found below along with team scoring.
Full results are available HERE
1st Place Finishes
100: Caeden DaSilva, Nevada
200: Caeden DaSilva, Nevada
400: Caeden DaSilva, Nevada
800: Jayden Dickson, Earlham
110M Hurdles: Jackson Morton, Greene County
1600: Dominic Braet, Earlham
3200: Will Chase, Norwalk
400M Hurdles: Nathan Feldman, North Polk
Discus: Jesse Miller, Greene County
High Jump: Jack Noble, North Polk
Long Jump: Jacob Blattel, North Polk
Shot Put: Kahle Rattray, Carlisle
4X100: ADM
4X200: ADM
4X400: Earlham
4X800: Earlham
Shuttle Hurdle: Underwood
Sprint Medley: Winterset
Distance Medley: Norwalk
Team Scores
- ADM 122
- North Polk 119.5
- Underwood 92
- Norwalk 91.5
- Earlham 66
- Carlisle 60
- T-6. Winterset 60
- Greene County 49
- Nevada 45
- Treynor 21
- Clarke 9
- Woodward-Granger 3
- T-12. Nodaway Valley 3 (Blake Lund placed 7th in the 400 Lows and they got 8th in the Shuttle Hurdle with Elliot Cooney, Blake Lund, Boston DeVault, and Caelen DeVault)
