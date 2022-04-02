ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterset, IA

ADM wins boys meet at Winterset

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Winterset) ADM edged North Polk 122-119.5 for the team championship in a boys track meet on Friday at Winterset.

Event winners can be found below along with team scoring.

1st Place Finishes

100: Caeden DaSilva, Nevada

200: Caeden DaSilva, Nevada

400: Caeden DaSilva, Nevada

800: Jayden Dickson, Earlham

110M Hurdles: Jackson Morton, Greene County

1600: Dominic Braet, Earlham

3200: Will Chase, Norwalk

400M Hurdles: Nathan Feldman, North Polk

Discus: Jesse Miller, Greene County

High Jump: Jack Noble, North Polk

Long Jump: Jacob Blattel, North Polk

Shot Put: Kahle Rattray, Carlisle

4X100: ADM

4X200: ADM

4X400: Earlham

4X800: Earlham

Shuttle Hurdle: Underwood

Sprint Medley: Winterset

Distance Medley: Norwalk

Team Scores

  1. ADM 122
  2. North Polk 119.5
  3. Underwood 92
  4. Norwalk 91.5
  5. Earlham 66
  6. Carlisle 60
  7. T-6. Winterset 60
  8. Greene County 49
  9. Nevada 45
  10. Treynor 21
  11. Clarke 9
  12. Woodward-Granger 3
  1. T-12. Nodaway Valley 3 (Blake Lund placed 7th in the 400 Lows and they got 8th in the Shuttle Hurdle with Elliot Cooney, Blake Lund, Boston DeVault, and Caelen DeVault)

