ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Stanford Women’s Basketball Honors Katie Meyer Ahead of Final Four vs. UConn

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KhfK_0ex9w6xB00

The women’s team wore Stanford Nike soccer shirts during warmups ahead of Friday night’s Final Four game against UConn.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org .

Ahead of Friday night’s Final Four tilt with UConn, the Stanford women’s basketball team honored Cardinal soccer goalie Katie Meyer, who died by suicide in early March at the age of 22.

Stanford players donned Nike soccer shirts that were customized for the school to honor the memory of Meyer during pre-game warmups.

This isn’t the first time that the Stanford players have worn the warmups to honor Meyer. The team also wore the shirts prior to its game against Oregon State in the Pac-12 tournament on March 3.

The Cardinal finished the regular season with a 32–3 record and take the court on Friday night against the Huskies looking to advance to Sunday night’s national championship game to defend their title.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated

60K+

Followers

31K+

Posts

20M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Suicide Prevention#Stanford Women#Stanford Nike#Oregon State#Cardinal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UConn alums Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird summed up first half against South Carolina perfectly

Coming into the Women’s National Championship Game, everyone knew UConn (three and a half-point underdogs at tip) would face a tall order to upset South Carolina. Paige Bueckers was great, but Aliyah Boston and Co. were the top seed for a reason. They were the best team all year, and it’d be hard to see them fall short at the final step. For the most part, as the title game unfolded early, those pregame suspicions turned out to come true.
BASKETBALL
SFGate

UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies are back in the NCAA title game for the first time in six years after getting through one of the most difficult seasons of the Hall of Fame coach's career. Paige Bueckers scored 14 points and UConn advanced to the...
STANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy