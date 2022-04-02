ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks Fans Will Love What This Player Tweeted

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks sent out a tweet on Friday morning.

On Friday morning, Evan Fournier of the New York Knicks that fans will love, and his post can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Fournier's tweet said: "Knicks Twitter : I met a supercool fan with #94 Fournier Knicks jersey outside of MSG after last game. If you are on Twitter holla at me brother, I got a #13 for you !"

Fournier is in his first season with the Knicks, and is averaging 14.3 points per game on an impressive 39.3% shooting from the three-point range.

