Vermont town bands together to raise money for Ukraine

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. – The Second Congressional Church in Jeffersonville played host to an important discussion on the toll of war Friday night as the community rallied together to raise money for Ukraine.

The event, hosted by the Cambridge Area Rotary, raised money for Shelterbox USA. The organization is providing sturdy shelters and home goods to Ukrainians who have been displaced.

Speakers included a Vermont woman with ties to the country. Elena Spensley was raised in Odessa, Ukraine, and although she’s been in Vermont for over a decade now, her family still has roots in Ukraine and the invasion hit close to home.

“Two of my grandparents fought in the Second World War, they survived it and fought against Nazi Germany,” Elena said. “That part of the world vowed 75 years ago not to go to war, and to see this happening right now and to see my family and friends getting ready, in some cases, to fight and defend with each other, its terrible.”

Six months ago, Elena was in Ukraine to visit her brother. Just a few weeks ago, his wife and children fled the country along with thousands of other Ukrainians.

It’s all been hard to process for Elena when she reflects on the Odessa she grew up in.

“It’s a city where the humor is very important,” Elena said. “Today is April Fools’ Day, so if there was not war, they’d be in the street dressed up and pulling pranks on their friends and family… It’s a fun-loving, historically important city. It’s one of, I think, the best places to be born.”

Elena’s husband, Kevin Spensley, also has ties to the region. He used to work for the State Department and lived in both Ukraine and Russia. He has a unique perspective on both sides of the war, but especially the Ukrainian people.

“Just the sense of unfairness, the injustice of it all,” Kevin said. “They are fighting to hold on to their country which they are very, very proud of and as a Ukrainian by marriage, I am too.”

In addition to those who came out to the church, dozens more joined remotely for the event.

“It warms my heart, it’s unbelievable to me that so many people who have never been there open their hearts, and they really want to help out,” Elena said.

