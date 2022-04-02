ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Weather Blog: Upslope flakes give way to Saturday Sunshine!

By Haley Bouley
 2 days ago

Our mountain roads are tough right now! Take a look at some of the VTrans cameras across Vermont!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yckf_0ex9vTxc00

The upslope snow machine continues this evening, as a northwest winds squeezes’ out every last bit of moisture from our atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4coHqG_0ex9vTxc00

But on the bright side with drier air roll in and high pressure taking control of our forecast, Saturday is looking lovely!

Here is a check of the weekend forecast: Sunday brings some more clouds cover, with a few mountain snow and valley rain showers, especially in Southern Vermont.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fM9F9_0ex9vTxc00

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

