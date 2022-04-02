ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

World Hunger Relief helps Waco's Rapoport Academy expand teaching garden

WacoTrib.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly expanded garden at Rapoport Academy has room to grow, according to the teachers who use it for...

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Over 20,000 meals prepared in Moundsville to help end world hunger

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Not many people would give up their weekend to help the less fortunate, however, several groups and organizations believe the power of giving is the ultimate reward.   Volunteers young and old, worked in teams bagging rice, soy, and dehydrated vegetables.   Brianna Hickman is the Chair of the Rotary Impact Club […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Waco, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Waco, TX
Lifestyle
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
moneytalksnews.com

5 Ways to Fill Your Pantry With Free Food

Most people know about food banks and food stamps. In 2021 alone, the nonprofit Feeding America distributed nearly 8 billion pounds of food through its food-bank network, and over 21 million households benefited from the federal food stamp program (now officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). But these...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Voice of America

Help with Buying Young Garden Plants in the Spring

Many gardeners do not begin to grow their plants from seeds. Instead, they buy young plants, also called seedling or “starts.” These are plants that are grown in a nursery: a place where plants are grown and sold. Many gardeners buy seedlings in containers for their gardens. Most...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Charity#World Hunger Relief Inc#Rapoport Academy#Paul Quinn Middle School#Meyer High School
yankodesign.com

This vertical indoor garden uses aeroponics to cultivate plants without soil or growing medium

Aeroponics is an indoor garden system that requires no soil or growing medium for plant cultivation. Indoor gardens have become the new living room staple. In recent years, stay-at-home orders prompted many of us to integrate biophilic design into our homes to bring us closer to the outdoors. On one hand, indoor gardens add a touch of greenery to our interior design. On the other, indoor gardens provide us with food and nutrients within arm’s reach. Relying on an aeroponics system to cultivate an array of different plants, Sebastian Weigand conceptualized an indoor garden to reduce food waste and rediscover the many benefits of plant cultivation.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
ETOnline.com

16 Easter Gift Ideas for Babies and Their Baskets

Easter is right around the corner. Whether you have a new baby, a growing toddler or even an older kiddo, there's arguably no greater joy than getting to ring in the holiday with your child — especially if it's one of their first times celebrating the spring occasion. And getting to put together a fun Easter basket for your baby is one of the best ways to make the holiday even more memorable.
LIFESTYLE
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners kick off 2022 programs Wednesday

Homespun Quilters’ Guild meets Monday at 6:30 pm, at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 South New Road. The speaker is Margaret Willingham, teaching about reverse applique. Central Texas Archeological Society meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. Dr. Lindsey Yann, a paleontologist...
WACO, TX
Examiner Enterprise

Arvest Bank to help Mary Martha Outreach fight hunger

Arvest Bank will partner with Mary Martha Outreach for its 12th annual Million Meals campaign, a two-month, bank-wide effort to provide one million meals or more to those in need. Since its launch in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have raised 18.7 million meals, which includes more than $3.3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Tree Hugger

Posters From When Victory Gardens Helped Feed the World

Climate Victory Gardens are described by Treehugger's Katherine Martinko as a way of "drawing down carbon from the atmosphere to boost mental resilience, offset rising food costs, and spend more time outside." But in these times, they serve a more traditional function: feeding families in a world of food shortages, rapidly rising costs, and increasing uncertainty. For many years we have shown posters from times when governments were promoting the idea that people should grow and preserve their own food, whether on their own property or on farms and allotments. Given the times, it seemed appropriate to dig into the files again.
AGRICULTURE
KWQC

QC Botanical Center to expand Children’s Garden

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Quad City Botanical Center is adding a “Storybook Landscapes” area with a state grant announced this month. The $750,000 grant is part of more than 19 million dollars being dispersed to museums and zoos across the state. The botanical center is receiving the maximum amount allowed by the program.
LIFESTYLE
WacoTrib.com

Texas Food Truck Showdown drives back to Waco's Heritage Square

The Texas Food Truck Showdown, one of the most popular spring events in Waco in recent years, returns from a two-year COVID-19 hiatus on Saturday, bringing nearly three dozen contestants to downtown Waco’s Heritage Square for a head-to-head — or maybe bumper-to-bumper — contest. Waco food fans...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy