ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyChamplainValley.com

Event attracting Plattsburgh visitors hits downtown streets

By Mike Hoey
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKWCG_0ex9vFqg00

Friday evening may have been colder and wetter than the City of Plattsburgh and the Link Arts Center would have liked. They’ve worked hand-in-hand since last May to draw people downtown on the first Friday evening of each month, and April Fool’s Day was the first time this year that the event stepped outdoors.

Ed Guenther is licensed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation as an outdoors guide. He’s also a stargazer, and he shared that passion Friday evening at Betty Little Arts Park on Margaret Street.

“We’ll be able to see the Orion Nebula,” Guenther said. “We’ll see Sirius, the brightest star in the sky. The Andromeda galaxy will be coming up in the east, and it’s all contingent on the clouds. When we can’t see stars, we’ll look at clouds.”

He and passers-by were looking at clouds through an eight-inch telescope which offers 300-times magnification. Lake City officials allowed Guenther to hold what he calls ‘star parties’ on city-owned property.

“A star party is getting together just to look up in the sky,” he said. “A lot of people don’t do that anymore, so we like to get people together with simple telescopes and show them what’s available in the night sky.”

Guenther’s ‘star parties’ were part of First Friday Plattsburgh. It’s a program held on the first Friday of every month to encourage people to spend some more of their leisure time downtown. There’s an emphasis on family-friendly activities.

“First Friday is the only time that all of the participating businesses downtown — and there are 19 of us now — are all open at the same time,” Cornerstone Book Shop owner Wendy Baker said.

All 19 participants had something unique going on. The Link Arts Center itself opened a new exhibition space, which it calls the Nook Gallery. Families could find spring crafts at the Adirondack Arts House. Many of the other businesses offered one-night-only First Friday-specific deals.

“We have specials and fun opportunities for people who are able to spend the evening downtown, so we all work together,” Baker said.

The next First Friday Plattsburgh will be on May 6 from 5:00 until 8:00.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Big Frog 104

These 12 New York State Small Towns Say “Meet Me On Main Street”

There is nothing like a small town Main Street. Either the ones we have today or those that are tucked away in our youthful memories. As "the sprawl" now effects every community it is always nice to pause for a second and give thanks to those small towns who have interesting, walkable Main Streets to spend a little times at.
POLITICS
WCAX

Power outages expected in Plattsburgh next week

PLATTSBURGH, NY (WCAX) - Starting Tuesday, some residents in Plattsburgh will be without power for several hours. Customers with the Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting will lose power starting at 9:00 a.m. Crews says it will last up to four hours. The interruption will allow crews to safely perform maintenance and tree removal in the area. Please be sure that all computer files have been saved and that computers or any other equipment that may be sensitive to this outage have been shut off.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Plattsburgh wants your input on Margaret Street makeover

Sununu calls on NH Legislature to waive taxes to counter rising costs. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is calling on state lawmakers to waive some taxes to counter rising costs. Vermonters gather for candlelight vigil in support of Ukraine. Updated: 4 hours ago. People gathered in Essex Junction Monday evening...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
AZFamily

City of Page rolls out new events to draw in visitors

PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Page, Arizona, can be the headquarters for travelers who want to explore Lake Powell, Horseshoe Bend, and other landmarks. It’s now home Adam Cranston, the owner of State 48 Tavern. “We ended up building a taproom next door, and it was basically going to be used as a waiting room for people,” he said. With tourism exploding before the COVID-19 pandemic, Cranston had to expand the restaurant.
PAGE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leisure Time#The Link Arts Center#April Fool S Day#A Star Party#First Friday Plattsburgh
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Be Aware Of This Bug This Spring In New York State

Spring isn't here officially until Sunday, but everyone is enjoying the warmer temperatures around New York State this week. Spring is always a fun time for because it's the first time in months that we can get out of the house and have outdoor activities, patio dining and all kinds of other things.
SCIENCE
94.3 Lite FM

A Beautiful Hudson Valley Village Will Cease to Exist on April 1

In just a few days, the Hudson Valley region will lose a large and gorgeous village. It's not a setup for an April Fool's joke. It's weird to think about an entire village just flat-out disappearing, but that's what's happening. Well, it will still be there, but I guess the name will be gone forever. The State of New York will have one less village on April 1 of this year.
HUDSON, NY
WCAX

Northern US treated to dazzling aurora borealis

NY businesses look forward to easing of Canadian border testing Friday. After more than two years of COVID border restrictions, Canadians crossing into the U.S. starting Friday will no longer be subject to testing requirements. Vt. homeless hotel program undergoing changes this summer. Updated: 5 hours ago. The state of...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

North Country hot dog stands gets recognized

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - An iconic North Country hot dog stand is now on the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. Its opening day for Clare & Carl’s in Plattsburgh, which has been selling legendary frankfurters for 80 seasons now. Assemblyman Billy Jones writes in a tweet that...
VTDigger

Mystery boom shakes Upper Valley

A loud “boom” shook parts of the Upper Valley just before 1 p.m. on Friday, but the U.S. Geological Survey had not reported an earthquake as of Friday afternoon. Hundreds of comments flooded posts on the Upper Valley VT/NH Facebook page, likening the event to an earthquake. People spanning from Woodstock to Plainfield, New Hampshire, reported feeling the shake, some comparing it to thunder or an explosion.
HANOVER, NH
Q 105.7

Last Call! After 17 Years Once Popular Downtown Albany Cocktail Lounge to Close

Another longtime Albany establishment will close its doors this week. It has been a staple on North Pearl Street for seventeen years. This week will be the last for Blue 82 which opened on Memorial Day weekend back in 2005. The owners, Mike Ripley and Jason Hayes opened Blue 82 when they were both 29. Now their lives are different and this will give them time to spend with their families and other interests.
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Remembering a beloved rider in Vermont's snowmobile racing community

How the Groton community is upgrading its infrastructure to draw tourism. The town of Groton might be small, but it plays a huge part in Vermont's outdoor recreation. An iconic North Country hot dog stand is now on the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. In the Garden: Flowerless...
GROTON, VT
OBA

Foley Main Street looking for citizen input to enhance downtown

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley Main Street, along with Foley Main Street sponsors, community partners, and the City of Foley are working together to support businesses and to capitalize on business and development opportunities that will help Downtown Foley emerge even stronger in the post-COVID-19 era. Envision...
FOLEY, AL
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy