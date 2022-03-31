ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

KMA MORNING SHOW - Alexsis Fleener, SWIPCO Home Improvement Funds

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Atlantic) -- A southwest Iowa...

B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Metinka Slater Leaving KCCI: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Metinka Slater has spent over a decade of her career bringing the latest weather updates to Iowa residents. That’s why her recent announcement came as a shock to KCCI viewers. The meteorologist announced she is leaving KCCI at the end of March 2022. Her longtime followers want to know if this is a retirement or if she is leaving for another job. Most want to know where Metinka Slater is going next. Fortunately for her social media followers, she had a few answers.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

2 people who helped dispose of Iowa murder victim sentenced

KELLOGG, Iowa (AP) — Two people who helped another person dispose of the body of an Iowa murder victim have been sentenced to prison. Julia Cox, 56, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison and Roy Garner, 59, was sentenced to nine years for their roles in the September 2020 killing of Michael Williams, 44, of Grinnell, the Des Moines Register reported. Cox pleaded guilty in December to abuse of a corpse and accessory after the fact, while Garner pleaded guilty to those same counts and a count of destroying evidence.
GRINNELL, IA
104.5 KDAT

Elton John Will Perform in Iowa Tomorrow!

The Rocket Man is coming to the Hawkeye State. He may already be here!. Elton John, who was set to perform in Iowa's capital prior to the pandemic, will be holding his highly anticipated, rescheduled concert in Wells Fargo Arena tomorrow. Originally scheduled for June of 2020, John's show was...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

New-look Cyclones on display at Ames High

AMES, Iowa — Ames High is used to cheering on the Little Cyclones. Friday, the actual Cyclones took the field for an open practice. As KCCI's Jeff Dubrof reports, ISU's new crop of playmakers is showing early promise. ISU will hold an open practice next Friday at Gilbert High...
KCRG.com

Drake Relays will be “back on track” with a full crowd

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Drake Relays have a new slogan this year: back on track. After running in front of sold crowds for over 50 years, the crowd was limited due to Covid in 2021. The relays will back to their normal schedule in 2022 from April 27th through the 30th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
