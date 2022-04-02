ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria hosts Downtown Fridays kickoff event

By Evan Vega
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJocR_0ex9ulnB00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria revamped their weekly Downtown Fridays event at the Town Center West.

“It’s a community festival where families come and have fun and we have two to three thousand people come every Friday," said event coordinator, Ed Carcarey.

The family-friendly festival hosted more than 70 vendors with 25 food trucks.

“The vibe is nice, there’s music. I just had a customer come up to me she was so nice," said vendor, Artlette Zendejas.

“We need to come out and support these people that give their all for things that they do," said Santa Maria resident, TJ Tilton-Simmons.

There was live music, bounce houses and a virtual-reality experience.

“We wanted to make sure to help the city bring people to the downtown of Santa Maria because we think the downtown has a lot of potential," said Caracarey.

Downtown Fridays will continue weekly from 5:30p.m.-8:30p.m. through September 30th.

For more information on Downtown Fridays, click here.

The post Santa Maria hosts Downtown Fridays kickoff event appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12

10K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow News Channel 3-12 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
News Channel 3-12

New steakhouse owner in Solvang launches late-night hours and more

SOLVANG, Calif. - Nathan Peitso was born to cook. "I'm cooking pork chops ... double cut as you can see," said the new owner and chef of Sear Steakhouse in Solvang. Peitso ran Farm House at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles.  "Unfortunately we couldn’t weather the COVID storm. As so as many restaurants did, The post New steakhouse owner in Solvang launches late-night hours and more appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SOLVANG, CA
News Channel 3-12

More coffee shops coming to Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - For some, coffee isn’t just a drink. It’s a way of life. "I drink coffee about 45 times a day. Hahaha," said coffee lover Esteban Alapizco. The city of Santa Maria has a new coffee shop coming in. "Well the Human Bean coming to town on South Broadway exciting new little The post More coffee shops coming to Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tilton Simmons
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home winner announced

We now know who won Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home giveaway! Jose Gonzalez of La Quinta is the winner of a brand new home in the Agua Dulce community in Desert Hot Springs. The home is built by GHA Companies and will have an estimated value of $470,000, the home will have five bedrooms, The post Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home winner announced appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for March 6-29

Michael Allan Smyres, age 70, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Anna Maria Springer, age 66, of Arroyo Grande, California passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Ian David Hazzard, age 27, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Karl Allen...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 03/21-03/27/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. March 21, 2022. 22:40— Serena...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsWest 9

Downtown Odessa hosting egg hunt

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be bringing back the Downtown Egg Hunt for Easter 2022. Businesses in Odessa will have prize-filled eggs that community members can find by following the Bunny Trail map. Prizes from the egg hunt will also be available at the Downtown Odessa office. The...
ODESSA, TX
News Channel 3-12

Volunteers clear over 800 pounds of trash in Goleta at city’s first cleanup event

GOLETA, Calif. – Volunteers helped clear over 800 pounds of trash at Goleta's first city-wide Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup event over the weekend. Nearly 90 volunteers collected trash at six different community cleanup locations across the city on Saturday with the goal of preventing trash from polluting neighborhoods, creeks, and the ocean, according to the The post Volunteers clear over 800 pounds of trash in Goleta at city’s first cleanup event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy