SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria revamped their weekly Downtown Fridays event at the Town Center West.

“It’s a community festival where families come and have fun and we have two to three thousand people come every Friday," said event coordinator, Ed Carcarey.

The family-friendly festival hosted more than 70 vendors with 25 food trucks.

“The vibe is nice, there’s music. I just had a customer come up to me she was so nice," said vendor, Artlette Zendejas.

“We need to come out and support these people that give their all for things that they do," said Santa Maria resident, TJ Tilton-Simmons.

There was live music, bounce houses and a virtual-reality experience.

“We wanted to make sure to help the city bring people to the downtown of Santa Maria because we think the downtown has a lot of potential," said Caracarey.

Downtown Fridays will continue weekly from 5:30p.m.-8:30p.m. through September 30th.

For more information on Downtown Fridays, click here.

The post Santa Maria hosts Downtown Fridays kickoff event appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .