Anahuac, TX

Late goal sends West Brook girls soccer to regional semis

By Matt Faye
 3 days ago
West Brook's Ashlynn Neiteiter goes head to head with Clear Falls' Brooke Scott during their match-up Friday in Anahuac. Photo made Friday, April 1, 2022 Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent / The Enterprise)

ANAHUAC — A well-executed set piece late in the second half and another defensive shutout kept the West Brook girls soccer team alive in the Class 6A playoff bracket on Friday night.

Ashlyn Neireiter headed home a corner kick in the 71st minute, and the Bruins held off Clear Falls the rest of the way for a 1-0 regional quarterfinal win at Kyle White Field in Anahuac.

Although each team had its fair share of strong chances throughout, the game remained scoreless until Neireiter’s deciding header. With goals hard to come by, Bruins head coach Gabriella Perales remained confident her team would find the finish it so desperately needed.

“We knew if we kept pushing, it would come,” Perales said of the late goal. “Just having that confidence in our offense and pushing until the final minute was really what helped us tonight.”

Neireiter’s crucial goal came thanks to a well-placed cross into the box and a slight adjustment made by Perales from the sideline.

All game long, West Brook’s corner kicks were coming off the foot just a bit too strong, going slightly over the heads of the Bruins forwards. So as Maryana Abarca walked to the flag for the corner attempt in the 71st minute, Perales told her junior midfielder to “take just a little bit off.”

Abarca heeded the advice, and found Neireiter at the back post on a ball that was promptly directed into the corner of the net for the game’s only goal.

“She found Ashlyn back post just perfectly,” Perales said. “It was a great ball and a great finish.”

Defensively, West Brook’s back line frustrated Clear Falls’ forwards. Early on, the Knights only chances came from fouls committed by the Bruins. However, those first-half opportunities were often handed easily by West Brook’s defenders or goal keeper Lili Ross, who recently signed with Abilene Christian.

The Bruins now have 17 shutout victories this season, and have not allowed a goal through three playoff games. Perales specifically mentioned the play of Ross and senior centerback Emma Salvaggio as fortifying the defensive unit.

“We’ve had to make some adjustments at times, but the back line has been really solid for us all season,” the first-year West Brook head coach said.

Clear Falls couldn’t muster an equalizer in the final stretch as West Brook packed things in to protect the lead. The Knights best opportunity of the game came just minutes before the Bruins goal, when senior forward Sarah Matejek sent a ball just over the top bar from deep inside the box.

West Brook will be back in action next Friday for the 6A regional semifinals. That game will be played at Deer Park against an opponent yet to be determined.

IN THIS ARTICLE
