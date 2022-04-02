ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Surprise Miami Open final: Casper Ruud vs. Carlos Alcaraz

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HgpiE_0ex9u0aP00

A pair of unexpected finalists will meet for the Miami Open championship after sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway and 14th-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain won their semifinal matches on Friday.

Alcaraz, 18, eliminated the defending champion, eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2), after Ruud got past Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-1.

Both Alcaraz and Ruud are through to the final of an ATP Tour Masters 1000 event for the first time. Neither has been to the semifinal of a Grand Slam tournament, so the Sunday showdown will be the biggest career match for both.

Alcaraz will bid to become the youngest-ever Miami Open champ.

“I have a lot of emotions right now,” Alcaraz said postmatch. “It’s something that you dream of when you are a child.

“It’s really good to be in the final here in Miami. I love playing here. The crowd is amazing. I’m going to approach the final like a first round, trying to mask the nerves. I’m going to enjoy it, it’s going to be a great final.”

Alcaraz prevailed in a match that featured no service breaks, with each player saving three break points.

Hurkacz, who had a 13-3 edge in aces, led 5-3 in the first-set tiebreaker before losing the final four points. Alcaraz jumped in front 4-1 in the second-set tiebreaker and wasn’t threatened again.

Alcaraz said, “I couldn’t return his serves, but I knew that the match was going to be long sets like it was, 7-6, 7-6. At the beginning, I saw that I couldn’t return. I thought we were going to play a lot of tiebreaks.”

Ruud won 84 percent of his first-serve points in his comfortable win over Cerundolo, who is ranked 103rd in the world.

Ruud said, “It was not where I imagine myself playing my first Masters 1000 final (on a hard court), but I will take it. …

“It is a great feeling. I am standing here smiling. I have had three tough losses in my previous Masters (1000) semifinals, and I thought today was a good chance to reach my first final. I started a little shaky, but I was able to pull through and raise my level when I really needed to.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut

49K+

Followers

41K+

Posts

19M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Phil Gould refused to play with Tiger Woods

Rugby league great Phil Gould has revealed he was forced to turn down an offer to play 18 holes with golf icon Tiger Woods. Gould, who said he "needed something competitive to do" following his playing days, spoke about how he developed a passion for playing golf at WWOS. And...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casper Ruud#Open Championship
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic can approach me for...', says expert

Djordje Djokovic has confirmed that his brother Novak Djokovic is practicing in Belgrade and preparing to play the Monte Carlo Masters. After he was denied entry to the United States for the Indian Wells and Belgrade Masters, Djokovic traveled to Bosnia to visit the Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun. After...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

'I think Roger Federer for sure but...', says top coach

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were the symbols of the modern era along with Novak Djokovic. The Big 3 made the history of men's tennis, monopolizing the circuit and breaking all records. The triumph at the Australian Open allowed the Spaniard to conquer his 21st Major and overtake his eternal rivals in the all-time rankings.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Andy North: "Tiger Woods returning as a dad"

Tiger Woods’ potential appearance in the Masters was the talk of the golf world. “My hopes for Tiger through this whole process, were just that he could play golf again,” said North, a two-time U.S. Open winner. “That he could get out and play golf and enjoy his...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Ashleigh Barty wins golf event, collects $30 AUD prize money

Ashleigh Barty recently announced her retirement from tennis but she keeps winning as this weekend she won a ladies golf event in Australia. Barty, a former three-time Grand Slam champion, participated at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club ladies event on Saturday. For her victory, Barty netted a total of...
TENNIS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

49K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy