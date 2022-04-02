ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Outrage over killing of boy in Brooklyn

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 12-year-old boy was shot and killed as he was eating...

MARK MARTIN
2d ago

A terrible tragedy my condolences to the entire family may he rest in peace. May the killer or killers get caught and receive the most severe sentence possible allowed by the law.

Donna Powell
2d ago

It is horrible and terrible, but there is more to this tragic scene, why would someone come up and just start shooting when your parked to eat mmmm

NBC New York

NYC Boy Eating in Car WIth Aunt, 8-Year-Old Shot Dead as 5 Attackers Leap From Vehicle

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Brooklyn Thursday evening while sitting in a parked car — an unintended victim after a group of men opened fire, police said. The boy was with his 20-year-old aunt and a 8-year-old relative, as the three had pulled over near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush just before 8 p.m. to eat, police said. That's when men exited a sedan, and numerous shots were fired.
CBS New York

NYPD: Man shot dead execution style in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are still looking for the person who shot a man point blank in the head in Far Rockaway, Queens last weekend.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday, the victim's father is still in disbelief."When I looks at the video it really hit me. It looks like an execution," Peter Panthier said.Surveillance video shows 26-year-old Peter Panthier Jr. walking with an unidentified man down an alley near Grassmere Terrace and Ocean Crest on Saturday at around 8:30 p.m.Police said the man then suddenly pulls out a gun and shoots Panthier Jr. in the head twice.His father can't fathom why."I...
PIX11

Trio kick, punch 13-year-old girl, steal her sneakers in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A trio beat a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx, then stole her sneakers and cellphone, police said Tuesday. The teen was approached from behind by three people, all believed to be teens around 16 to 18 years old, on March 15 on Valentine Avenue near East 194th Street, officials said. […]
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Accidentally Kills Young Mom in Food-4-Less Parking Lot

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.
#Shooting
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NBC New York

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead on Bed in NYC Apartment: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a Bronx apartment Thursday night, with no apparent signs of injuries on her body, police said. Officer responded toa call of an unconscious person inside an apartment on Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor just before 6 p.m., according to police. Once inside, officers found the teen unconscious and unresponsive on a bed.
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
