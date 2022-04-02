ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, AL

Man killed after falling off bridge following 5-vehicle crash on I-59 in west Alabama

By Howard Koplowitz
 2 days ago
A west Alabama man died early Friday morning when he fell off a bridge after he was struck by his own car after two vehicles collided into it following a...

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

