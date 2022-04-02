ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

By Aidan Wondracz
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home.

Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.

Mrs Uthmann has filed a statement of claim to Southport District Court alleging the pair withdrew money from her bank account without her permission.

The elderly mother was placed into a nursing home in May 2018 and was unable to manage her finances online as she was computer illiterate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13eQC8_0ex9rIdh00
An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home (pictured, Thea Uthmann)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQGel_0ex9rIdh00
Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs

The claim states Ferdinand was put in charge of his mother's bills and that he was provided with her PIN and account number details, Courier Mail reported.

Mrs Uthmann said she was asked for money so the couple could build their home and she agreed to lend them between $300,000 and $350,000 in February 2019.

Mrs Uthmann claims she asked her son whether it was necessary to draw up a contract before it was dismissed by her son.

'Come on Mum, I'm your son, trust me,' Ferdinand said, according to the statement of claim.

'We will build a house and sell it before it is completed so that whoever buys it can pick out their own fixtures and fittings and design the house themselves.

'It will only take a short time to build and we will pay you back, plus some, after we sell it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXGxf_0ex9rIdh00
Mrs Uthmann has filed a statement of claim to Southport District Court alleging the pair withdrew money from her bank account without her permission
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVqiS_0ex9rIdh00
Mrs Uthmann said she was asked for money so the couple could build their home and she agreed to lend them between $300,000 and $350,000 in February 2019. Pictured: Kellie Uthmann

Mrs Uthmann claims the pair withdrew a further $135,487.06 from her bank account 'without consent or knowledge' between February 2019 and October 2021.

Another $55,900 was also allegedly withdrawn from her bank and superannuation accounts.

Mrs Uthmann said her son and his partner have failed to return the $541,387.06 within a 'reasonable' time.

She claims the property has also not been sold - which Ferdinand allegedly promised at the start.

Ferdinand and Kellie have not yet filed a defence to the claim.

Comments / 25

Sheila
2d ago

Good for you.. Your son and daughter in law are theives... Take the house and whatever else they have. Seize all their assets...

Reply
39
Gerald Haynes Jr.
1d ago

if true. very sad.always thought that people who could things like this.Funny remember they will get older. Now it may be their children chance

Reply
14
Angela Brinkley
1d ago

son and daughter-in-law are thieves. I hope his mom gets all her money back And Many Years added to her life to enjoy it.

Reply(2)
14
