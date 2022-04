CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — As of November 2021, the Chatham County Narcotics team has reported a 100 percent increase in overdose deaths when compared to 2019. Mike Sarhatt, the director of The Chatham County Narcotics Team, said the increase in overdose deaths isn't caused by an increase in drug use. “There’s no way the country doubled their heroin use in a year. I don’t believe that. It’s the fentanyl that doubled the overdose deaths.”

