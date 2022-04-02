Body cameras approved to be put on police officers in West Memphis, WMPD totally on board

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — It’s been a four-month process, but West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said this is plan to approve body cameras for police officers has been a long-standing conversation with the community.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said the community has told him “It should have been done a long time ago, I don’t know why we’re so far behind.”

That’s what community members have told the mayor for some time now.

And now, West Memphis City Council approved plans to get body cameras for its police department.

“Within West Memphis, it’s the first time in our history where our police officers will have body cameras,” said McClendon.

The police department said they’re also on board with body cameras being used.

“Personally, I’m excited about the body cameras coming,” said Major Harvey Taylor with West Memphis Police Dept. “I think most of the officers are excited about the body cameras coming.”

Major Taylor said having these cameras at their disposal will hold the city’s officer’s accountable and shed light on encounters they have with difficult individuals.

“If the police did something or acted with misconduct, we’ll be able to address that,” said McClendon.

The police dept. said they use a system called “Watchguard.” It’s used in their dashcams and will soon be used in their body cams to not only make their jobs easier but more efficient.

“Their job as the police department is to truly protect and to serve and we want to serve our community,” said McClendon.

Taylor said this is an investment he’s sure will not go to waste.

“There are more situations that body cameras are going to help our officers than hurt them and I’m positive of that,” said Taylor.

He said he understands any situation brings its challenge, but he said accountability and honesty will be part of this deal.

“Basically, the truth is going to come out no matter what happens,” said Taylor.

The department is set to receive 26 new cameras within six to eight weeks.

©2022 Cox Media Group