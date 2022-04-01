ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Redding police investigating death of man found under North Market Street bridge

By Jessica Skropanic, Redding Record Searchlight
 2 days ago

Redding police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found under the North Market Street Bridge on Friday afternoon.

At 3:47 p.m., a pedestrian who called 911 reported finding a body on the bank of the river under the bridge, Redding Police Cpl. Josiah Ferrin said.

First responders confirmed the man was dead on the scene, he said.

The Shasta County Coroner's Office is looking into the man's identity and the cause of his death, Ferrin said, but "it doesn't appear suspicious at this point."

Anyone with information about the man's identity or incidents surrounding his death is asked to call the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.

