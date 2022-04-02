Kansas trans sports ban likely to pass; veto override unsure

Legislators in Kansas expect to pass a proposed ban on transgender girls and women competing in female school sports, but LGBT-rights activists believe the margins won't be veto-proof.

The measure was part of a broader agenda as the Legislature tried to finish the bulk of its work before starting its annual spring break late Friday or early Saturday. Lawmakers also sought to tighten election laws and respond to concerns about what’s taught in public schools by making it easier for parents to try to remove materials from classrooms and libraries.

As for the proposal on transgender athletes, Gov. Kelly vetoed a similar bill last year.