ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas trans sports ban likely to pass; veto override unsure

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxUk6_0ex9p63o00

Legislators in Kansas expect to pass a proposed ban on transgender girls and women competing in female school sports, but LGBT-rights activists believe the margins won't be veto-proof.

The measure was part of a broader agenda as the Legislature tried to finish the bulk of its work before starting its annual spring break late Friday or early Saturday.  Lawmakers also sought to tighten election laws and respond to concerns about what’s taught in public schools by making it easier for parents to try to remove materials from classrooms and libraries.

As for the proposal on transgender athletes, Gov. Kelly vetoed a similar bill last year.

Comments / 1

KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio

1K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

217K+

Views

Related
KWCH.com

Kansas House passes ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ transgender athlete ban from female sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas House Friday evening signed off on a pair of bills touching on divisive issues addressed by legislatures across the U.S. After facing opposition from educators, including those represented by the union, United Teachers of Wichita, the House approved a bill aimed at giving parents more oversight with their children’s education. The bill, known as the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights,’ would allow parents the option to inspect classroom lessons and materials and would require teachers to submit their curriculum prior to each school year.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

New piece to Kansas sports betting bill could help attract pro teams

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — There’s been more movement in the Sunflower State’s bid to legalize sports betting. An amendment added to the bill Friday would set aside money to attract professional sports teams. Legislators haven’t said if this new amendment is aimed specifically at attracting the Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Sports
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Trans Women#Transgender#School Sports#Racism#Lgbt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

Connecticut lawmakers take a stand, defeat Stand Your Ground bill

Connecticut lawmakers decided Monday that the Stand Your Ground bill won't stand. It would presume drivers are justified in using deadly force. "I'm in my car and I'm pumping gas and, as I get into my car, someone is going to come in -- could even be a juvenile -- comes in from the other end to carjack me or to point a weapon at me," said Walt Kupson from Connecticut Citizens Defense League.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy