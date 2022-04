The562’s coverage of Long Beach State volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit naplesislandcarwash.com to learn more. College sports fans were treated to a nationally televised installment of an epic, historic rivalry Saturday night with an electric crowd on hand. UNC and Duke? Sure. This was the volleyball equivalent: No. 2 Long Beach State hosting No. 4 Hawaii in the Walter Pyramid for the second night of a Big West back-to-back. Just like Friday, the Beach prevailed in four sets, making a good case for Long Beach to be the new No. 1 team in the nation with a 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19 victory.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO