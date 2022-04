No. 8 Kentucky bounced back after its midweek loss, this time defeating LSU 5-3 in Baton Rouge on Friday night. UK moves to 23-8 (4-3) after the win over the No. 20 Tigers, bumping itself to 22-13 (3-4) on the season. The Cats are above .500 in league play for the first time this season.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO