Fun and Free: 8th Annual Cadillac Comic Convention

Local comic book fanatics looking for something to do Saturday can stop by the 8th Annual Cadillac Popular Culture Convention.

The Owner of War Game North, Jeff Miller, says it’s going to be a day full of fun. “It’s free admission, so bring a carload,” Miller says.

Pop Con is a free event for all ages. There will be vendors, artists and award winning cosplayer Bebe Alkaid. This years cosplay guests also include Star Wars Mandalorian, Star Trek, Ghostbusters and Pirates. They’ll also have Michigan-based comic publisher, Caliber Comics, along with a wide variety of vendors and artists.

This year they’ll have a non-profit group, Bullets to Bricks, collecting donations. Bullets to Bricks is a non-profit that helps Veterans cope with health issues by playing with Legos.

“So they get together as a group and talk about their experiences and build Legos together,” Miller explains.

They are also planning a bunch of activities including a Magic the Gathering Commander tournament, Yu-Gi-Oh tournament, Dungeons and Dragons Roleplaying, and more. They’ll also have a costume contest for kids and adults at 5 p.m. Miller says he’s expecting a good turnout as long as the weather provides.

“Our turnout is usually 400-600. Weather is always a factor. It’s northern Michigan, it could rain, it could snow — it could both,” Miller laughs.

The Cadillac Pop Culture Convention is a free event happening Saturday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is hosted by War Games North in the Wexford Civic Arena. Miller says he’s excited to see the smiles from convention goers.

“I think the best part about Pop Con for me is just seeing everyone coming together and all the smiling faces. All the families walking around just enjoying their fandoms together,” Miller smiles.