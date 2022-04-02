ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, MI

Tustin Shooting Leaves Man with Life-Threatening Injuries

By Zachariah Wheaton, Rhys Jordan
 2 days ago

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Friday.

Deputies responded to a call of a man with a gun on 19 Mile Road near 190th Avenue, in Burdell Township, of Osceola County. When officers arrived on scene they discovered a 36-year-old male with life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Deputies and Osceola County EMS preformed life saving measures. The man was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City. His condition is unclear at this time. However, Osceola County Sheriff, Mark Cool, says he was awake and speaking with investigators.

While on the scene, Deputies spoke with a 34-year-old Tustin man who was identified as the shooter. The man was not taken into custody as the investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office considers this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Investigators are still learning the identity of the victim and suspected shooter, and what may have led up to today’s shooting.

The Osceola Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Aeromed and the Osceola County EMS. They were also assisted by the Tustin and Leroy Fire Departments as well as Meceola Central Dispatch.

