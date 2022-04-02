ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Family of victim in 25-year-old murder relieved at new arrest in cold case

By Dave Spencer
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was never an arrest until now, more than...

www.fox2detroit.com

Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cold Case#Crime#Police
The Independent

Parents of murdered 4-year-old speak out after ‘freckle-faced’ killer Eric Smith released

The parents of Derrick Robie, who was murdered in 1993 at the age of four, have spoken out following the release of their son’s killer from prison after 28 years.In an interview with CBS News’ 48 Hours, scheduled to air on 26 March, Doreen and Dale Robie recalled their painful journey in the three decades since their son’s murder in the village of Savona, New York.The little boy was killed by Eric Smith, then 13 years old, who was dubbed the “freckle-faced killer” in the media at the time.A parole board decided in November to release Smith. Fearing he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Long Beach Tribune

Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Skeletal remains of missing kid found in attic; Infant missing following murder-suicide - TCDPOD

The skeletal remains of a child who went missing in 2017 were found in the attic of her family’s home (1:55). The girl’s parents have been arrested and are facing charges of child abuse, and their three other children have been removed from the home. Plus, a newborn in Florida is missing - police believe his father abducted him after killing the boy’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (30:25). A day later, the father was found dead 300 miles away from the scene of the crime. With guest Mike Cavalluzzi.
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Iowa teens who allegedly beat Spanish teacher to death with baseball bat charged with murder

A pair of Iowa teenagers allegedly beat their 66-year-old Spanish teacher to death with a bat, according to police. Court documents released on Tuesday detailed the murder and suspects. Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16 years old, are accused of killing Nohema Graber, 66. Ms Graber taught them Spanish at Fairfield High School, approximately 95 miles southwest of Des Moines. Both teens are being charged as adults with first-degree murder. Fox News reports that the woman's body was found buried under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and some railroad ties at a local park the day after she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NECN

No Bail for Man Charged in 50-Year-Old Cold Case Killing

The man charged in the 1971 killing of a Massachusetts mother has a long criminal record and a general disdain for the justice system, the prosecutor said Wednesday in arguing that the suspect be detained without bail. Other than saying “not guilty,” Arthur Louis Massei, 76, did not speak at...
PUBLIC SAFETY

