Santa Monica, CA

Firefighters battle parking garage fire in Santa Monica

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

Santa Monica Fire Department crews were engaged with a fire located inside of a parking garage Friday evening.

Crews on scene extinguished several vehicles that were on fire inside of the garage, located on 4th Street and Broadway in Santa Monica.

As a result, crews closed the portion of 4th street between Broadway and Colorado Avenue as they continued to battle the blaze.

The roadways were reopened at around 9:45 p.m. after firefighters were able to fully contain the situation; they also reported that the flames had been contained at around 9:10 p.m via Twitter.

