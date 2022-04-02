Firefighters battle parking garage fire in Santa Monica

Santa Monica Fire Department crews were engaged with a fire located inside of a parking garage Friday evening.

Crews on scene extinguished several vehicles that were on fire inside of the garage, located on 4th Street and Broadway in Santa Monica.

As a result, crews closed the portion of 4th street between Broadway and Colorado Avenue as they continued to battle the blaze.

The roadways were reopened at around 9:45 p.m. after firefighters were able to fully contain the situation; they also reported that the flames had been contained at around 9:10 p.m via Twitter.