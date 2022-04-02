Capitol Avenue project announces Gov. Ross, ‘Earning His Oats’ statues

CHEYENNE – The Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission announced this week it has commissioned and received a statue of Gov. Nellie Tayloe Ross.

Ross holds a special place in Wyoming history as the first female elected governor in the United States. She remains a prominent figure of the Equality State and an inspiration to all in the state and the nation.

The commission anticipates the installation of her statue in late April. Those who would like to view the statute before its installation are welcome to visit Deselms Fine Art at 303 E. 17th St. in Cheyenne, where the statue will be on display until it is installed.

The statue of Ross was donated by Dixie Roberts, a member of the commission, and her husband, Tom Roberts. It is the first of many historical statues the commission will receive in coming months, with the expectation most will be installed in time for Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The commission also saw the installation this week of the statue “Earning His Oats” by the late Del Pettigrew at Capitol Avenue and 17th Street. The statue was donated by state Sen. Tara Nethercott of Cheyenne.

For more information on the project, or how to donate a bronze, contact Harvey Deselms at deselmsart@aol.com or Nathaniel Trelease at nathanieltrelease@gmail.com. The public may also visit www.CapitolAvenueBronze.org for more information.