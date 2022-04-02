ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Capitol Avenue project announces Gov. Ross, ‘Earning His Oats’ statues

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

CHEYENNE – The Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission announced this week it has commissioned and received a statue of Gov. Nellie Tayloe Ross.

Ross holds a special place in Wyoming history as the first female elected governor in the United States. She remains a prominent figure of the Equality State and an inspiration to all in the state and the nation.

The commission anticipates the installation of her statue in late April. Those who would like to view the statute before its installation are welcome to visit Deselms Fine Art at 303 E. 17th St. in Cheyenne, where the statue will be on display until it is installed.

The statue of Ross was donated by Dixie Roberts, a member of the commission, and her husband, Tom Roberts. It is the first of many historical statues the commission will receive in coming months, with the expectation most will be installed in time for Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The commission also saw the installation this week of the statue “Earning His Oats” by the late Del Pettigrew at Capitol Avenue and 17th Street. The statue was donated by state Sen. Tara Nethercott of Cheyenne.

For more information on the project, or how to donate a bronze, contact Harvey Deselms at deselmsart@aol.com or Nathaniel Trelease at nathanieltrelease@gmail.com. The public may also visit www.CapitolAvenueBronze.org for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oklahoman

Oklahoma State Capitol museum opens as massive construction project comes to a close

After years of work to restore and modernize the state Capitol, a new addition showcasing the state's history and founding artifacts opened to the public on Tuesday. The Oklahoma State Capitol Museum, on the Capitol's ground floor, unveiled exhibits during Tuesday's opening ceremony displaying government-forming documents, century-old stained glass, antique ballot boxes and the accoutrements of notable Oklahomans dating to before statehood.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WSAW

La Follette to make election announcement in state Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette says he’s set to make an announcement about his campaign plans. La Follette said he will make an announcement Thursday morning in the state Capitol rotunda. The 81-year-old Democrat has held the office since 1983. Republicans have stripped...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
NBC News

Former West Virginia legislator who stormed Capitol pleads guilty

WASHINGTON — A former West Virginia Republican lawmaker has pleaded guilty to a felony charge after he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Derrick Evans was charged and arrested just two days after he joined rioters who attacked the Capitol during a joint session of Congress to disrupt the counting of the electoral votes formalizing Joe Biden’s win.
POLITICS
WyoFile

Former Wyoming Catholic College CFO charged in massive fraud

Federal prosecutors have charged the former chief financial officer for the Lander-based Wyoming Catholic College with defrauding a government COVID-19 business relief program, the Wyoming Business Council and a New York investment firm out of millions of dollars by falsely claiming that he had amassed a fortune in a booming gin distillery and hand sanitizer business.
LANDER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Roberts
lootpress.com

Gov. Justice announces over $3.9 million in grant funding for broadband improvement projects across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of over $3.9 million in Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program funds for various broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state. This marks the second round of grants awarded as part of Gov. Justice’s Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy,...
POLITICS
Nashville News Hub

Gov. Lee announced his proposal for a 30-day suspension of state and local grocery sales tax to provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans

Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the state officials, the Governor’s proposal to suspend state and local sales tax on groceries for 30 days will be included in the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget amendment, which will be delivered on Tuesday, March 29. Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oats#Statues#Fine Art#Capitol Avenue#The Equality State#Cheyenne Frontier Days#Capitolavenuebronze Org
WDBO

Mississippi joins states limiting outside election funding

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Mississippi is the latest Republican-led state to ban election offices from accepting donations from private groups for voting operations — a movement fueled by conservatives' suspicion of donations by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2020. Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Wyoming News

Pa. election 2022: A guide to the primary race few voters are paying attention to

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — By now, most voters have likely heard about the congested, double-digit field of contenders jockeying in this year’s primary race for the chance to snag the state’s top job of governor. But there is another crowded primary contest...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Daily Record

Wayne County Civil War Roundtable hosts program

Commemorating the 160th anniversary of the beginning of the "War Between the States," the Wayne County Civil War Roundtable Program will be 6:30 p.m. April 19 (a year late due to COVID). Wayne County Civil War Roundtable Program is free and open to the public in the Wooster Branch of the Wayne County Public Libraries.  ...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Wyoming News

Carey Avenue and 26th Street to close April 11 for construction

CHEYENNE – If you drive near the intersection of Carey Avenue and 26th Street, be forewarned that there will be road closures due to construction. The good news is that the area is expected to be back to normal in time for the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days. What the city of Cheyenne called "an extended closure" is set to begin in just over a week at Carey and 26th....
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Black Hills Energy's $258M power transmission project to get close Wyoming regulatory review

CHEYENNE – An ambitious, multimillion-dollar and multi-year power project envisioned by the local electric utility is poised to get an in-depth regulatory review, state officials indicated to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday. In February, Black Hills Energy and its Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power subsidiary sought state regulatory approval for a 263-mile, $258 million three-year transmission expansion project. Known as Ready Wyoming, in the words of a company spokesperson, this would “interconnect Black Hills Energy’s South Dakota, eastern Wyoming and Cheyenne electric transmission systems.” ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy