Rogers beats Willard in battle of state champs
OZARK, Mo. — It’s not often that reigning state champions from neighboring states meet for a baseball game.
That’s exactly what we got in Ozark on Friday afternoon as Rogers beat Willard 12-4 in the Springfield baseball tournament at US Ballpark.
Rogers took advantage early, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning.
The Mounties scored another in the second on a sacrifice fly to keep the momentum rolling.
Both teams will continue the tournament on Saturday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 0