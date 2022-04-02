Rogers beats Willard in battle of state champs

OZARK, Mo. — It’s not often that reigning state champions from neighboring states meet for a baseball game.

That’s exactly what we got in Ozark on Friday afternoon as Rogers beat Willard 12-4 in the Springfield baseball tournament at US Ballpark.

Rogers took advantage early, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning.

The Mounties scored another in the second on a sacrifice fly to keep the momentum rolling.

Both teams will continue the tournament on Saturday.

