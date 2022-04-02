ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Rogers beats Willard in battle of state champs

By Dan Lindblad
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHgRD_0ex9nEgH00

OZARK, Mo. — It’s not often that reigning state champions from neighboring states meet for a baseball game.

That’s exactly what we got in Ozark on Friday afternoon as Rogers beat Willard 12-4 in the Springfield baseball tournament at US Ballpark.

Rogers took advantage early, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning.

The Mounties scored another in the second on a sacrifice fly to keep the momentum rolling.

Both teams will continue the tournament on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News

11K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Vicksburg Post

All-County Soccer: Jay Madison led young Flashes to a remarkable year

On the surface, St. Aloysius’ soccer season seems perfectly average. It finished with a 10-9 record and lost in the first round of the MAIS Division II playoffs, nothing too special. Dig just a bit deeper, though, and average becomes remarkable. St. Al fielded a lineup that had eight...
VICKSBURG, MS
The Telegraph

FRIDAY SOCCER: Wilson's 7th goal of the season lifts Southwestern over Jersey 1-0

Southwestern girls soccer coach Tyler Hamilton admitted his team's 1-0 victory over Jersey on Friday was something less than a work of art, but he said he and the Piasa Birds will take it. Southwestern's Ali Wilson scored off a corner kick from teammate Mac Day with five seconds remaining in the first half and the Piasa Birds held onto that lead for the rest of the game and emerged with a 1-0 non-conference victory in Jerseyville. "Today was one of those games that we had to grind out," Hamilton said. "It wasn't pretty, but we got the job done."
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Anniston Star

Prep roundup: Red-hot Piedmont rolls past Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — McClane Mohon and his Piedmont teammates are on a tear, and it continued against Alexandria on Saturday. Mohon followed up his grand slam at Cherokee County on Friday with another homer, and the Bulldogs rolled to an 11-1 victory for their 14th consecutive victory. Piedmont's streak started...
ALEXANDRIA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Willard, MO
Sports
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Willard, MO
City
Ozark, MO
Ozark, MO
Sports
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy