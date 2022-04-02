ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep’s Granatell, Becker hit dingers in win vs. Pascack Valley

By Chris Nalwasky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Andy Granatell hit two home runs, doubled, and drove in five runs as Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Pascack Valley, 14-3, in...

Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Don Bosco#Granatell Becker#N J High School Sports
