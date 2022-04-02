Baseball photos: Union City at Bayonne, April 1, 2022

Justin Hoffmann’s grand slam was the big blow in a five-run sixth inning as Bayonne defeated Roxbury, 11-5, in Succasunna. It was the first varsity home run for Hoffmann, a junior who also drew three walks for Bayonne (1-1), which scored in each of its last four times to the plate. Richard Bukowski was 2-for-4 with a a hit by pitch and three RBI, and Anthony Mancini scored three runs, going 1-for-2 with a walk, hit by pitch and two stolen bases. Raylin Terrero was 1-for-4 with a hit by pitch, two runs, a RBI and a stolen base, and Winning pitcher sMichael Pellegrino allow one run and two hits in 3 1/3 innings of relief, striking out one and walking two.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO