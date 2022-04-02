ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

'We want to be safe' | Los Rios Community College District is ensuring safety on campus

ABC10
ABC10
 2 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Los Rios Community College District is working to ensure safety at American River College in Sacramento. The district is increasing police presence on campus. District leaders say a former student, Jamie Barnes, left more than 300 racist and threatening voice messages, targeting the college...

www.abc10.com

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

