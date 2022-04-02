Letter: Workforce housing and Wolcott

When my boss recently asked me a hypothetical question about what would cause me to leave my position, I blurted my answer before the timer even started: Housing. The valley has always been a larger financial burden than other areas of the country, but it has never felt impossible like it does now. It seems a post-pandemic fever has broken out, and truly gripped our community with a real estate frenzy that has simply left locals and would-be community impactors holding the short end of the COVID swab. Each home sells for $20,000 more than the last, and each lease manages to double without seeing a true improvement in amenities.

