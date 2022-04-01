ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Mick Jagger’s New Song ‘Strange Game’

By Allison Rapp
 13 hours ago
Mick Jagger has released a new solo song called "Strange Game." The track serves as the theme for a new Apple TV+ series titled Slow Horses. The first two episodes are available today. "Working with Mick Jagger has been one of the most exciting collaborations of my professional career,"...

