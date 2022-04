The Southeast of Saline softball team began their season with a bang, sweeping the Smoky Valley Vikings with wins of 4-1 and 6-0. The Lady Trojans never trailed in either game thanks to dominant pitching from Brenna Baird and Lexi Jacobson, who combined to toss 14 innings of six-hit one-run ball, striking out 15 while walking just three.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO