The area's top cross country runners, swimmers and divers from around the Treasure Coast battled it out among the best in their region and several boys and girls earned tickets to state championships. Several runners hit personal best times in their respective races led by Lincoln Park Academy sophomore Jacey Lane, who ran 18:54.8 to take fourth at the Region 4-2A Championship on Thursday shaving off over 17 seconds from her time at the district meet. ...

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO