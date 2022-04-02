Blood donors can get tour of Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Versiti Blood Center of Ohio is calling on donors to bleed scarlet and gray for an upcoming blood drive at the ‘Shoe.
Not only do blood donors have a chance to save a life, but Versiti’s blood drive on Tuesday also has some perks — donors get a tour of the Ohio Stadium and could win gift cards and tee times at Ohio State University’s golf course.Man charged with making terroristic threat against Columbus Jewish school
Versiti’s blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Huntington Club in Ohio Stadium, located at 411 Woody Hayes Drive.
Sign up to donate here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0