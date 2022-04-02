Blood donors can get tour of Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Versiti Blood Center of Ohio is calling on donors to bleed scarlet and gray for an upcoming blood drive at the ‘Shoe.

Not only do blood donors have a chance to save a life, but Versiti’s blood drive on Tuesday also has some perks — donors get a tour of the Ohio Stadium and could win gift cards and tee times at Ohio State University’s golf course.

Versiti’s blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Huntington Club in Ohio Stadium, located at 411 Woody Hayes Drive.

Sign up to donate here .

