Bryan Jubelt led off Gillespie's first inning with a double. He stole third and scored the game's first run on an error. Then, Jubelt's pitching took over the story. With Jubelt getting into the sixth inning without allowing a hit, Colton Bultema turned in a dominant relief stint to finish the no-hitter in the Gillespie Miners' 4-0 nonconference baseball victory over the New Berlin Pretzels in Gillespie. The Miners are 4-2. Jubelt worked around six walks, including three to load the bases in the first inning, while striking out 13 Pretzels in 5 1/3 innings. Jubelt left...

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO