COAL GROVE — It all came down to the last inning for the Coal Grove Lady Hornets. In two games last week, Coal Grove rallied for 2 runs in the top of the seventh inning and beat the Russell Lady Red Devils 9-8 but lost in the bottom of the seventh to the Greenup County Lady Musketeers 9-8.

COAL GROVE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO