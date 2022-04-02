Women's College Basketball Schedule

After making it to Minneapolis for the Final Four, South Carolina, UConn and Stanford are the only teams left hunting for a national championship. South Carolina, the AP's wire-to-wire No. 1 team, opened the Final Four at the Target Center against No. 1 seed Louisville. The matchup was a true clash of giants, as both teams came into the contest having won all but one of their tournament games by double-digits. The Gamecocks came out on top, 72-59, to reach their second national championship in the last five years.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO