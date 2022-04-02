ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Women's College Basketball Schedule

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 2 days ago

Seton Hall at S. Dakota...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Women's college basketball insider paints grim outlook on Paige Bueckers after Final Four win

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team is onto the National Championship following Friday night’s 63-58 victory over Stanford in the Final Four. Now, the Huskies face off against South Carolina in the title game on Sunday. When UConn goes up against South Carolina with a championship on the line, it will be doing so with star Paige Bueckers at less than full strength.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Crawford County, PA
Sports
State
South Carolina State
CBS Sports

Women's Final Four 2022 live: UConn and Stanford face off; South Carolina tops Louisville, moves to title game

After making it to Minneapolis for the Final Four, South Carolina, UConn and Stanford are the only teams left hunting for a national championship. South Carolina, the AP's wire-to-wire No. 1 team, opened the Final Four at the Target Center against No. 1 seed Louisville. The matchup was a true clash of giants, as both teams came into the contest having won all but one of their tournament games by double-digits. The Gamecocks came out on top, 72-59, to reach their second national championship in the last five years.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Final Four dispatch: are we headed for a classic?

It’s South Carolina vs. Connecticut for the 2022 national championship, here in downtown Minneapolis, Sunday night. “The legend Geno Auriemma (UConn)—Dawn Staley (South Carolina) is a legend in the making. It’s kind of either passing the torch for somebody [or] somebody to keep it,” legendary sportswriter William C. Rhoden told the MSR after Connecticut’s defeat of 2021 champion Stanford. South Carolina defeated Louisville in the first semifinal game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy