Fierce Fighting In Ukraine, Student Loans Mismanaged, Amazon Union Elections

As I write this, Russian troops reportedly are moving north through the Odessa oblast, or region, toward the river Kodyma, along which sits a town called Balta. This is not new territory for Balta, which like much of Ukraine has been contested over centuries of wars. But in recent years, Balta has actually broken a lot of new ground, at least when it comes to the practice of citizen-centered democracy. In 2016, Balta adopted participatory budgeting, an innovative process — originated in Brazil — in which citizens rather than officials determine their local budget. Balta also gave its young people their own governing council and a decision-making process to influence local policies.

POLITICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO