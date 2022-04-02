ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Broken Bow tops the charts at the Howard Schumann Track Invitational

By Nicole Weaving
foxnebraska.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Both the Broken Bows Boys and Girls track and field teams placed first at the Howard Schumann Track Invitational at Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday. The Indians dominated across multiple field events, earning the Top 3 finishers...

foxnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow HOSA Headed to National Competition

Broken Bow HOSA students qualify for nationals following the Nebraska HOSA competition held in Omaha earlier in March. (L-R) Halle McCaslin, Emma Taylor, Camryn Johnson. BROKEN BOW—Several Broken Bow students have been named state champions following the HOSA Future Health Professionals State Leadership Conference held in Omaha last week.
KSNB Local4

Hastings College, UNK host Central Nebraska Track Challenge

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Central Nebraska Challenge took place at Kearney High on Saturday with the all-day event being hosted by Hastings College and UNK. College teams from the NAIA down to Division III in Nebraska and surrounding states participated. Video highlights above include field events in women’s discus...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Bow, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
Broken Bow, NE
Sports
City
Grand Island, NE
City
Minden, NE
Grand Island, NE
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

North Platte Buffalo Bill Track and Field Invite Results

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs hosted the Buffalo Bill Track and Field Meet at home on April 1, 2022. The following is a list of results. The following schools were competing at the Buffalo Bill Track and Field Meet; North Platte, Gering, Hastings, Kearney and Scottsbluff.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
York News-Times

Girls from Nebraska Lutheran, High Plains compete at Osceola T&F invite

OSCEOLA – The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers racked up 42 points in the middle and long distance races on their way to a 16 point win over the host Osceola Bulldogs on Friday. HSF finished with 112 points, Osceola 96, in third was Nebraska Christian with 90, fourth place went to Clarkson-Leigh with 84 and rounding out the top five teams in the nine-team field was Shelby-Rising City with 72.
OSCEOLA, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK football takes first in April debut of Top 5 Plays

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - In the first edition of Top 5 Plays in April of 2022, UNK football claimed the No. 1 spot. Atoatosi Fox forced a fumble in UNK football’s spring scrimmage on Saturday. Jimmy Harrison picked it up and returned it for a roughly 90-yard touchdown. Kieran...
KEARNEY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Hastings St. Cecilia's Kissinger tops Super Squad for second straight season

Bailey Kissinger is as competitive as you will find. The Hastings St. Cecilia senior grew up in a competitive family, whether it was with her siblings or cousins, so it was probably to be expected from her. “Almost everyone in my family, which includes my cousins, is competitive and we...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Schumann
Sand Hills Express

South Loup Girls Win Elwood Track Invite and SL Boys Finish Third / Anselmo-Merna Competes at Buffalo Bill Invite

South Loup won the girls team title at the Hi-Line track meet in Elwood. South Loup was the girls team champion with 136.2 points and Southwest was a distant 2nd with 60.6 points. Among the highlights, The Lady Bobcats went one and two in both the 100 and 200. Halie Recoy was champion in both followed by Bryn Schwarz who was runner-up in both. South Loup took the top three spots in the mile. Ivy Tullis was first followed by Tallianna Martin in 2nd and Ella Cool was third. South Loup swept the relays winning the 4×100, 4×400, and 4×800. Abby Stallbaumer won the girls discus with an effort of 117’5″. Reagan Cool won the pole vault clearing 9’6″. On the boys side, South Loup finished third in the team standings. The Bobcats went first and second in the 800. Cache Gracey was first and Silas Cool was runner-up. South Loup was first in second in the mile with Logan Recoy champion and Trey Connell was runner-up. The Bobcats won the 4×800 in a time of 8:51.63. South Loup won the combined team trophy.
ELWOOD, NE
KEVN

Kernels pop in final innings to defeat Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After winning their season opener in a 21-0 shutout, the Sturgis Scoopers haven’t been able to recapture that magic on the baseball diamond. Ben Burns has the highlights from their Sunday afternoon loss to the Mitchell Kernels on Strong Field.
STURGIS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Long Jump#Shot Put#Indians#Gicc Boys#Kearney Catholic Girls#Kearney Catholic
KSNB Local4

Inside look at UNK football’s spring scrimmage

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK football conducted its first live tackling practice of spring ball on Saturday in a scrimmage between the offense and defense. Coach Josh Lynn gained a lot out of it. “We got a long ways to go, I’ll tell you that,” Lynn said. “They’re not there...
KEARNEY, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Husker weekend recap of men’s tennis, women’s tennis, track and field

The No. 73 Nebraska men’s tennis team lost at home 4-3 in a narrow contest against No. 63 Wisconsin. Opening the afternoon, the Huskers’ No. 3 duo of senior Patrick Cacciatore and freshman Calvin Mueller dropped a 6-1 decision to the Wisconsin duo of sophomore Mihailo Popovic and senior Lenard Soha. Following the loss, the No. 1 spot for the double pairings went to Nebraska in a 6-3 victory. Senior Victor Moreno Lozano and sophomore Nic Wiedenhorn topped Wisconsin's junior Robin Parts and senior Sebastian Vile.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 21 Online

UMD Softball Sweeps U-Mary in Home Opener Doubleheader

DULUTH, Minn. – In its first series at home, the UMD softball team swept U-Mary 10-1 in Game 1 and 10-3 in Game 2 Friday afternoon at Malosky Stadium. The Bulldogs will be back in action Saturday for another home doubleheader against Minot State.
DULUTH, MN
KSNB Local4

Dillan King claims bronze at B1G Finals

COLLEGE PARK, Penn. (KOLN) -Dillan King claimed the bronze medal for a third-place finish on high bar at the 2022 Big Ten Championships Saturday night. The Eagle Mountain, Utah native also earned a spot on the second-team All-Big Ten team and B1G Sportsmanship Award honors. The night is also highlighted by junior Sam Phillips’ first-team All-Big Ten selection and freshman Chris Hiser’s B1G Freshman of the Year honors.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy