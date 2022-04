CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A settlement has been reached after a lawsuit was filed against East Carver County Schools that alleged systematic racism at Chaska schools. In 2019, six Black students and their families filed the lawsuit and detailed their experiences at the schools. One student said the “N-word” was written on his gym shirt at Chaska Middle School East. There were also multiple instances of blackface during school events and on social media. The suit involved students at elementary, middle and high schools across the district. The youngest student was 7 at the time. The suit alleged he was...

CHASKA, MN ・ 18 DAYS AGO