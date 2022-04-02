MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Miller County prosecutor has charged an Eldon man with child molestation after a nearly two-year-long investigation.

David Ryherd is charged with one count of first-degree child molestation.

Ryherd is accused of sexually abusing his daughter and showing her father-daughter pornography, according to court documents.

Ryherd spoke with a deputy voluntarily and said he had put porn on the computer but had deleted it during the initial investigation on April 25, 2020, according to court documents.

On May 22, 2020, a detective spoke with Ryherd where he denied all allegations against him and would not give consent to search the seized computer.

Ryherd is in the Miller County Jail being held on a $50,000 bond.

Online court records indicate that Ryherd does not have a lawyer at this time.

The post Miller County man charged with child molestation appeared first on ABC17NEWS .