Spanish Fork, UT

Man in critical condition after crashing into field

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in critical condition after police said he smashed into a barrier in Spanish Fork early Friday.

Courtesy: UCSO

Police say the 29-year-old was driving west at a high speed on 6400 South and missed a turn at 4800 West. The man then smashed through jersey barriers launching 150 feet into a field, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet .

The victim’s car caught fire after the crash. He was flown to Utah Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
