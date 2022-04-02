Boy with autism gets dependable ride for school after wrong bus dropped him off 18 miles from home

CHARLOTTE — A 15-year-old boy with autism has a new and reliable ride home from his school after a bus driver dropped him off 18 miles from home near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Dec. 15.

[PAST COVERAGE: Mother demands answers from CMS after son with autism dropped off nearly 18 miles from home]

Ziggy Miller refused to ride the bus again after the incident when he got on a wrong bus, and Friday was the first day since December he didn’t rely on family members to get home from school.

His mother, Cheri, told Channel 9 that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools stepped in and set her son up with a third-party transporation service that will take him to and from school.

The mother said she wants to ensure every student in the district gets a safe ride home.

“They need to make sure their people are trained, and they know that was how the process is,” Miller said.

She has a meeting with school district leaders on Monday.

(Watch the video below: Mother demands answers from CMS after son with autism dropped off nearly 18 miles from home)

©2022 Cox Media Group