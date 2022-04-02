ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy with autism gets dependable ride for school after wrong bus dropped him off 18 miles from home

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A 15-year-old boy with autism has a new and reliable ride home from his school after a bus driver dropped him off 18 miles from home near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Dec. 15.

Ziggy Miller refused to ride the bus again after the incident when he got on a wrong bus, and Friday was the first day since December he didn’t rely on family members to get home from school.

His mother, Cheri, told Channel 9 that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools stepped in and set her son up with a third-party transporation service that will take him to and from school.

The mother said she wants to ensure every student in the district gets a safe ride home.

“They need to make sure their people are trained, and they know that was how the process is,” Miller said.

She has a meeting with school district leaders on Monday.

Comments / 11

Laurie Johnston
2d ago

Yay! I’m so happy the school made amends and is ensuring this handsome young man is getting the secure ride to and from school every day. That’s what schools are supposed to do; ensure the safety and happiness of its students. That’s why we pay taxes! Congrats Mom for fighting for your son. I’m so thrilled for you all!

MAMA DUKES
1d ago

I praise a Mother like Cheri in making sure not only her son has a safe ride to and from school, but letting other parents know about the third party company.

