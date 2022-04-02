School, church working to help people in Ukraine

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (CBS) — The response for donations to help the people of war-torn Ukraine has been overwhelming across the region. More people wanting to help are stepping up in Delaware County. The volunteers are back at it. It’s Monday morning and the conversations are lighthearted and friendly at Holy Myrhh Bearer’s Ukrainian Catholic Church. But their work for people on the other side of the world is serious business. “We feel that it’s all family,” Father Daniel Troyan said. “No matter who’s over there. Whether they’re Ukrainian or not Ukrainian, living in Ukraine, we want to help as many people as we...

