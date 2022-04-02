ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

COVID survivor discharged from hospital following double lung transplant

By Jeff Lasky
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cnFVY_0ex9i7ce00

A Chula Vista man is back home with his family 262 days after he first entered the hospital for COVID.

“All my kids are extremely happy to have Daddy home. We’ve missed him so much. It’s been very, very hard on us," said Elizabeth Angulo, wife of Aaron Angulo.

Aaron first felt lung discomfort in July of 2021, and checked into the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days later. While Elizabeth and their oldest child were both vaccinated, Aaron had decided not to get the vaccine, citing his physical fitness. “He said he didn’t want to become a zombie, or horns grow out of his head. It’s not FDA approved. He said why? Why do it right now?" Elizabeth told ABC 10News in 2021.

Continuing to struggle in the ICU, Aaron was placed on life support. He was then placed on an ECMO machine, considered a last resort to oxygenate the blood outside of his lungs. “He had his hard times, a couple of times when they told us come and say good-bye," Elizabeth said.

Amazingly, Aaron continued to hang on. Doctors at UC San Diego Health say they have never had a patient survive on an ECMO machine for so long. They began preparing Aaron for a double lung transplant. After a few months, they found a match. “He kept his inner strength," said Dr. Gordon Yung. "He was always very cheerful. No matter how painful things are, he would keep pushing it through and keep exercising.”

Aaron was finally discharged Friday afternoon. Friends, family, and even a mariachi band was waiting outside the hospital to greet him. While his family is thrilled to have him back, they know Aaron's bout with COVID and the resulting double lung transplant will have permanent effects. "It’s a lot of medicines, a lot of therapy, but if we got through this, we can get through everything as a family," Elizabeth said.

Dr. Yung stresses the important of being vaccinated, pointing out that every single person he has treated that has needed a lung transplant because of COVID has been unvaccinated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Model who lost both legs from Covid complications ‘happy to be home’ after over two months in hospital

An aspiring model from Florida who had her legs amputated after being infected with Covid-19 has returned home from hospital in time for her 21st birthday.Claire Bridges, from St Petersberg, Florida, was admitted to hospital in Tampa on 16 January this year with severe leg pain and coronavirus, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her family.Though fully vaccinated, she was born with a serious heart condition, leading to grave Covid complications that stopped her heart and eventually forced doctors to amputate both her legs.But now her father Wayne Bridges has told Newsweek that she had been able to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHBS

'It's very emotional': Man undergoes second double-lung transplant

DURHAM, N.C. — In his hospital bed at Duke University, Michael Parker says he can finally breathe better. “I got to say I feel pretty good,” he said. “It's been a rough road.”. The Clinton, Missouri, man just underwent his second double-lung transplant. He was diagnosed with...
CLINTON, MO
MedicalXpress

Double lung transplant saves US man with terminal cancer

US doctors announced Thursday they had successfully performed a double lung transplant on a patient with terminal lung cancer, giving new hope to others who also are in advanced stages of the deadly disease. Albert Khoury, a 54-year-old non-smoker, underwent a seven-hour surgery to receive his new lungs at Northwestern...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
Chula Vista, CA
Coronavirus
Chula Vista, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
San Diego, CA
Health
MarketWatch

‘More people, nurses and doctors, were coming into his room.’ How a father became an advocate for his gravely ill baby.

In January 2019, Anthony David and his wife celebrated the birth of Alex, their second child. Within 36 hours, Alex’s situation turned serious. David, a Washington, D.C.-based financial adviser, noticed that Alex’s oxygen saturation level was dropping. And it kept dropping. “More people, nurses and doctors, were coming...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Long Beach Tribune

Three-month-old dies of Covid-19 because the mother “wanted to treat it naturally before going to any doctors,” charged

While the majority of the Covid-19 cases in minor children and babies will recover from the virus without developing severe condition, some of them develop symptoms and are required to undergo proper treatment. A proper treatment was required for a 3-month-old Covid-ill infant who was left home alone for a whole day in the care of the 9-year-old sibling, but the baby later died in hospital.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#Abc 10news#Icu#Ecmo#Uc San Diego Health
Waterloo Journal

‘Healthy’ woman lost all feeling in both legs and was left paralyzed from the waist down after doctors initially diagnosed her with a simple case of acid reflux

The 26-year-old ‘healthy and vibrant’ woman went to the hospital after she started suffering with pain along one side of her back during the pandemic. She was reportedly sent home with a simple diagnosis of acid reflux. Unfortunately, after her third visit to the hospital, the 26-year-old woman lost all feeling in both legs and was left paralyzed from the waist down after she was diagnosed with an aggressive type of osteosarcoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Woman left with half a skull after sinus infection

A martial arts instructor was left with half her skull after emergency surgery to save her life from a sinus infection that spread around her brain.Natasha Gunther, 25, of San Francisco had to have 5.5 inches (14cm) of bone removed to stop a mass pushing against her brain.Having originally complained of cold-like symptoms and what she thought was a mild infection, doctors told her without the surgery she could be dead in a week.She has since posted about her condition and surgery on TikTok as a warning to others to get checked out if they have similar symptoms and to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Dangerous TikTok challenge sends teenage boy to hospital and nearly gave another brain damage - leading mum to issue an urgent warning to other parents

A mum has issued an urgent warning about a bizarre online craze that landed her teenage son in hospital with concussion. The 'thumb blowing pass out' challenge has become a growing internet phenomenon with thousands of teens uploading videos of themselves performing the dangerous stunt to TikTok. The daring challenge...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Shreveport Magazine

Young woman says she had no idea her organs began to shut down and she was slowly dying for years until doctors diagnosed her with a rare disorder

The young woman claims that she had no idea that her organs started to shut down and she was dying for 7 years. Doctors diagnosed her with a rare cell disorder after the 27-year-old woman experienced exhausting symptoms. When she was just 15 years old, the woman began feeling weak and noticed her stomach starting to swell. She also started experiencing frequent nausea. The medical personnel soon discovered that she actually had organ failure and was at risk of dying.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Yorkie Detects Cancer Early in Owner: ‘Saved My Life Without A Doubt’

Featured image via Shutterstock and does not show Cleo. A little Yorkshire terrier, Cleo, saved her owner’s life by scratching at her chest, alerting her to a cancerous lump. “My dog Cleo, my baby, saved my life without a doubt,” the dog owner said. In April 2019, Brenda...
PETS
Wave 3

Ky. man gets double lung transplant after months-long COVID-19 battle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks in a coma, a central Kentucky man is finally going home, and he’s leaving the hospital with a new set of lungs. Victor Gonzales Villatoro is now the sixth COVID-19 patient to receive this procedure at UK Healthcare. His doctors credit their teamwork and even more, Villatoro’s fighting spirit.
KENTUCKY STATE
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy