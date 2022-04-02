ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Fatal Fire In Calvert County Under Investigation

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHAeJ_0ex9i5rC00

LUSBY, Md. (WJZ) — A fire that killed one person Friday in Calvert County is under investigation, the State Fire Marshals Office said.

Firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s counties responded just after 3 p.m. to a house fire with possible entrapment at the 12100 block of Double Tree Lane in Lusby.

A person was able to be pulled from the residence before the arrival of firefighters, with callers reporting the victim had severe burns, 911 dispatch reported. Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested, but paramedics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and to positively verify the identity of the victim.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.

Comments / 1

Related
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating death in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead near a burning car. Police say yesterday around 6:50 in the morning, they responded to reports of a car on fire on a property on Airport Road. Once there, police say they saw the car fully engulfed in flames and then found the body of a man in a nearby ditch.
SEAFORD, DE
WDVM 25

One dead after street sweeper accident in Boonsboro

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a pedestrian death involving a street sweeper that took place on Friday in Boonsboro. Washington County Dispatch said that the accident occurred around 1:45 p.m. when a road worker was struck by a piece of equipment from the street sweeper. Officials said that the victim was repaving the […]
BOONSBORO, MD
CBS Baltimore

Driver Opens Fire In Road Rage Incident On I-95 In White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A driver opened fire on another vehicle on a highway in Baltimore County early Tuesday morning, Maryland State Police said. The suspect vehicle was described as a white Yukon Denali, police said. The victim reported to police they were driving on I-95 south near mile marker 71.1, south of White Marsh when the driver of the Yukon rolled down his passenger window and fired once at the victim’s SUV. The suspect then sped up and continued driving south on I-95 toward Baltimore. Troopers found evidence of one shot that struck the front of the SUV and entered the dashboard. The bullet did not strike the driver, and no injuries were reported. A lookout for the suspect vehicle has been issued to police in the region.  Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.  Callers may remain anonymous.
WHITE MARSH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Lusby, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Lusby, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Calvert County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Calvert County, MD
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person. The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
NBC Washington

Woman, Infant Found Dead in Burned Waldorf Home After Assault Report: Officials

A woman and a baby girl were found dead after a fire in Waldorf, Maryland, officials said, after reports of an assault and arguing in a home. The fire broke out about 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a two-story home on Heathcote Road, just off Huntington Circle, Diane Richardson, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s office, said.
WALDORF, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Aviation#House Fire#911
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Accused Of Killing Pharmacist Brother In Rampage Ruled Incompetent To Stand Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Howard County judge has found Jeffrey Burnham—the 47-year-old Cumberland man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law, and an elderly family friend—incompetent to stand trial. Burnham is charged with murdering Brian Robinette, 58, and his wife, Kelly Robinette, 57, at their Ellicott City home on Sept. 30, 2021. Both victims had been found with gunshot wounds. Howard County Police Department tactical officers found multiple spent .40 caliber shell casings throughout the residence. Burnham’s mother, Evelyn, told authorities that Jeffrey wanted to confront his pharmacist brother about the COVID-19 vaccine, believing the government was using the shot to poison people. Prior to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Inside Nova

1 killed, 7 hospitalized in separate crashes along Leesburg Pike

Two unrelated crashes along Leesburg Pike in Virginia on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one driver and a total of seven people being hospitalized, according to authorities. Deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that killed one and sent three others to the hospital...
STERLING, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Chesapeake Beach man arrested for North Beach Church burglary

On April 1, 2022, at approximately 7:21 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, located at 8810 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach, MD for a reported burglary. Preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect had gained entry through the front door of the church. Deputies observed […] The post Chesapeake Beach man arrested for North Beach Church burglary appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy