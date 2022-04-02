Fatal Fire In Calvert County Under Investigation

LUSBY, Md. (WJZ) — A fire that killed one person Friday in Calvert County is under investigation, the State Fire Marshals Office said.

Firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s counties responded just after 3 p.m. to a house fire with possible entrapment at the 12100 block of Double Tree Lane in Lusby.

A person was able to be pulled from the residence before the arrival of firefighters, with callers reporting the victim had severe burns, 911 dispatch reported. Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested, but paramedics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and to positively verify the identity of the victim.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.