Richardson, TX

3 Injured In Axe Attack At Richardson Coffee Shop

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 2 days ago

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson Police responded to an attack involving a axe outside a Richardson coffee shop Friday night, April 1.

It happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. at I Love U A-Latte in the 500 block of W. Campbell Road at Nantucket Drive west of Central Expressway.

Witnesses tell CBS 11 the fight started outside the coffee shop and then moved inside.

Richardson Police said three people were hurt, including the attacker.

Two of the injured were taken to a hospital. One was treated at the scene.

Everyone involved knew each other, according to the preliminary investigation, and Richardson Police said they aren’t looking for any other suspects.

Attack at Richardson coffee shop (CBS 11)

The investigation is in its early stages.

