Weather to Watch: Breezy Saturday for the Hudson Valley; scattered showers Sunday

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says this weekend will be breezy with a chance for scattered rain showers on Sunday.

Saturday will be mainly sunny with breezy conditions and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Sunday's forecast calls for cloudy skies and periodic light rain and the possibility of wet snow. Areas in the northwest could see a wintry mix. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Monday is expected to see a mix of sun and clouds to start the workweek, with temperatures in the low-50s.

NEXT: 50/50 weekend! Saturday is nice, clouds/light rain or light mix Sunday.

FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny - breezy and nice overall with highs around 55. Lows around 35.

SUNDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - Generally cloudy and chilly with on and off light rain and wet snow or a mix NW areas. Light slushy accumulations possible. Highs around 44. Lows around 35.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds - nice - highs around 53. Lows around 43.

TUESDAY: Sun then clouds.. Showers late. High around 60.