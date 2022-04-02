ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

DPS trooper hospitalized after being shot in Kingman, officials say

 2 days ago
KINGMAN, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one of its troopers is in stable condition after being shot in Kingman Friday afternoon. DPS said the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. near Thompson and Powell Avenues. The department said one suspect was shot and has been...

