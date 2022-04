NEW ORLEANS (CBS) — The Villanova men’s basketball team lost, 81-65, to Kansas in the Final Four on Saturday night in New Orleans. David McCormack had 25 points and Ochai Agbaji added 21 points for the Jayhawks. Collin Gillespie led the way for the Wildcats with 17 points. Brandon Slater added 16. Villanova got down early and trailed 40-29 at halftime. Kansas will play the winner of Duke and North Carolina in the national championship on Monday night.

